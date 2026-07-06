Naval Station Rota Independence Day reel

Service members assigned to Naval Station Rota, Spain and its supported commands hold an annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony onboard the installation in honor of the Fourth of July, July 1, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 07:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013937
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-MY408-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111827066
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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