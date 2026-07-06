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    Independence Fest B-Roll Packet

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    SPAIN

    07.01.2026

    Video by Seaman Mason Bateman 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (July 2, 2026) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota celebrates American Independence Day during Independence Fest, July 2, 2026. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Bateman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 07:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013935
    VIRIN: 260702-N-VC839-6434
    Filename: DOD_111827049
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence Fest B-Roll Packet, by SN Mason Bateman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NAVAL STATION ROTA
    Independence Day
    Independence Fest

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