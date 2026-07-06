Independence Fest B-Roll Packet

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (July 2, 2026) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota celebrates American Independence Day during Independence Fest, July 2, 2026. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Bateman)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 07:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013935
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-VC839-6434
|Filename:
|DOD_111827049
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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