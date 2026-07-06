U.S. Army Garrison Poland (USAG) co-host Freedom Fest and Freedom 250 celebration with the city of Powidz and Poznan as a part of Freedom week in Poland, June 30- July 3, 2026. America 250 is USAG Poland's flagship Independence Day event, celebrating America's birth, the Army's new home in Poland, and friendship with Poznan.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 09:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013934
|VIRIN:
|260704-A-CW191-6488
|Filename:
|DOD_111827044
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN TV Story: USAG Poland Host Freedom Week Events Across Poland, by SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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