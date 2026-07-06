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    AFN TV Story: USAG Poland Host Freedom Week Events Across Poland

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    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland (USAG) co-host Freedom Fest and Freedom 250 celebration with the city of Powidz and Poznan as a part of Freedom week in Poland, June 30- July 3, 2026. America 250 is USAG Poland's flagship Independence Day event, celebrating America's birth, the Army's new home in Poland, and friendship with Poznan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 09:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013934
    VIRIN: 260704-A-CW191-6488
    Filename: DOD_111827044
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN TV Story: USAG Poland Host Freedom Week Events Across Poland, by SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    target_news_europe
    USAG Poland
    Freedom250
    Army251

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