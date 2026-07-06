The 374th Security Forces Squadron recognized two military working dogs during a retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Base, celebrating their years of dedication, loyalty, and service to the mission.
Interviewee:
00;00;06;16
SSgt Jakob Meaney
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 01:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013924
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-EX148-7702
|Filename:
|DOD_111826745
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - 374th SFS MWD Retirement Ceremony - NO GRAPHICS, by SrA Alana Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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