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    Pacific Update - 374th SFS MWD Retirement Ceremony - NO GRAPHICS

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    JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alana Walker 

    AFN Tokyo

    The 374th Security Forces Squadron recognized two military working dogs during a retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Base, celebrating their years of dedication, loyalty, and service to the mission.

    Interviewee:
    00;00;06;16
    SSgt Jakob Meaney

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 01:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013924
    VIRIN: 260515-F-EX148-7702
    Filename: DOD_111826745
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Update - 374th SFS MWD Retirement Ceremony - NO GRAPHICS, by SrA Alana Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    retirement ceremony
    military working dog (MWD)

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