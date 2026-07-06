U.S. Marines from across the III Marine Expeditionary Force trained alongside Japan Self-Defense Force personnel during exercise Resolute Dragon 26. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: High-Action-Tension-Scary-Music performed by Keyframe Audio/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 02:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013919
|VIRIN:
|260707-M-BH827-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111826707
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Credible Deterrence: U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force in Resolute Dragon 2026, by Sgt Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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