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    Credible Deterrence: U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force in Resolute Dragon 2026

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    JAPAN

    07.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines from across the III Marine Expeditionary Force trained alongside Japan Self-Defense Force personnel during exercise Resolute Dragon 26. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: High-Action-Tension-Scary-Music performed by Keyframe Audio/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 02:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013919
    VIRIN: 260707-M-BH827-2001
    Filename: DOD_111826707
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

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    This work, Credible Deterrence: U.S. Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force in Resolute Dragon 2026, by Sgt Jackson Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    deterrence
    allies
    bilateral
    JSDF
    USMC
    ResoluteDragon26

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