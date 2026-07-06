Pacific Update - 374th Security Forces Squadron Police Week - NO GRAPHICS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013917" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week at Yokota Air Base through a week of events highlighting the mission, teamwork, and traditions of Security Forces. Activities included a 5K ruck, Defender PT Challenge, K-9 retirement ceremony, final guard mount, and Excellence in Competition pistol match, honoring the courage and sacrifice of law enforcement officers past and present.



Voice Over:

SrA Alana Walker

AFN Tokyo, Japan