Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week at Yokota Air Base through a week of events highlighting the mission, teamwork, and traditions of Security Forces. Activities included a 5K ruck, Defender PT Challenge, K-9 retirement ceremony, final guard mount, and Excellence in Competition pistol match, honoring the courage and sacrifice of law enforcement officers past and present.
Voice Over:
SrA Alana Walker
AFN Tokyo, Japan
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 01:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013917
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-EX148-7493
|Filename:
|DOD_111826691
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - 374th Security Forces Squadron Police Week - NO GRAPHICS, by SrA Alana Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.