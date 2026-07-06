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    Pacific Update - 374th Security Forces Squadron Police Week

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    JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alana Walker 

    AFN Tokyo

    Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week at Yokota Air Base through a week of events highlighting the mission, teamwork, and traditions of Security Forces. Activities included a 5K ruck, Defender PT Challenge, K-9 retirement ceremony, final guard mount, and Excellence in Competition pistol match, honoring the courage and sacrifice of law enforcement officers past and present.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 01:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013916
    VIRIN: 260516-F-EX148-9487
    Filename: DOD_111826675
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - 374th Security Forces Squadron Police Week, by SrA Alana Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Security Forces (SF)
    Police Week 2026

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