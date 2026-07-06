Cobra Gold 2026 Wrap-Up Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013914" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy divers assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1), Seabees from Underwater Construction Team (UCT) TWO, and partners from the Royal Thai Navy and Republic of Korea Navy conduct dive and salvage training during Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 22 - Mar. 5, 2026. As the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise, Cobra Gold brings together multinational forces to strengthen partnerships, improve interoperability, and enhance readiness across the region.