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    Cobra Gold 2026 Wrap-Up Video

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    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    03.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy divers assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1), Seabees from Underwater Construction Team (UCT) TWO, and partners from the Royal Thai Navy and Republic of Korea Navy conduct dive and salvage training during Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 22 - Mar. 5, 2026. As the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise, Cobra Gold brings together multinational forces to strengthen partnerships, improve interoperability, and enhance readiness across the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 00:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013914
    VIRIN: 260305-N-ED646-4932
    Filename: DOD_111826636
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Wrap-Up Video, by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    COMLOG WESTPAC
    MDSU 1-3
    Kingdom of Thailand (Thailand)
    CTG 73.6
    DiveandSalvage
    Cobra Gold 2026

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