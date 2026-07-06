U.S. Navy divers assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (CTG 73.6/MDSU 1), Seabees from Underwater Construction Team (UCT) TWO, and partners from the Royal Thai Navy and Republic of Korea Navy conduct dive and salvage training during Cobra Gold 2026 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 22 - Mar. 5, 2026. As the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise, Cobra Gold brings together multinational forces to strengthen partnerships, improve interoperability, and enhance readiness across the region.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 00:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013914
|VIRIN:
|260305-N-ED646-4932
|Filename:
|DOD_111826636
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Wrap-Up Video, by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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