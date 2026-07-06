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    Freedom Fest 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    07.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    AFN Kunsan

    During Freedom Fest 2026, Kunsan airbase celebrated America's 250th with a variety of games, food and live music.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 20:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013903
    VIRIN: 260703-F-SO714-6892
    Filename: DOD_111826401
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Fest 2026, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Freedom Fest
    celeberation
    Kunsan

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