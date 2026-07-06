JOTC-P 26-06: Overall Video

U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions, complete the Jungle Operational Training Course- Panama in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 16 - July 3, 2026. The course developed the skills needed to operate effectively in jungle environments while strengthening multinational interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 20:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013902
|VIRIN:
|260708-A-WU359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111826392
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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