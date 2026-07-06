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    JOTC-P 26-06: Overall Video

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    COLON, PANAMA

    07.07.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions, complete the Jungle Operational Training Course- Panama in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 16 - July 3, 2026. The course developed the skills needed to operate effectively in jungle environments while strengthening multinational interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 20:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013902
    VIRIN: 260708-A-WU359-1001
    Filename: DOD_111826392
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: COLON, PA

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Interopability
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P

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