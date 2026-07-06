U.S. service members and guests attend the Basilone Road Reopening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 2, 2026. The completed project restored and stabilized the damaged roadway with reinforced infrastructure, upgraded drainage and relocated utilities, ensuring safe, reliable access for personnel, military vehicles and mission-essential operations across MCB Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013896
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-ML702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111826320
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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