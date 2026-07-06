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    Basilone Road Reopening

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    OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. service members and guests attend the Basilone Road Reopening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 2, 2026. The completed project restored and stabilized the damaged roadway with reinforced infrastructure, upgraded drainage and relocated utilities, ensuring safe, reliable access for personnel, military vehicles and mission-essential operations across MCB Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013896
    VIRIN: 260702-M-ML702-1001
    Filename: DOD_111826320
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Basilone Road Reopening, by Cpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Marines, Basilone Road, Re-Open, NAVFAC, Command General, Construction

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