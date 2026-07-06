(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Blue Star Families and Disney Host Toy Story 5 Screening

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Service members and their families attend the Toy Story 5 screening event hosted by Blue Star Families and Disney at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 30, 2026. The event featured crafts, activities and a chance to meet Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Mickey Mouse. The gathering drew hundreds of military family members for a meaningful afternoon of community and recognition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013894
    VIRIN: 260630-M-ML702-1001
    Filename: DOD_111826292
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Star Families and Disney Host Toy Story 5 Screening, by Cpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, Disney, Mickey Mouse, Families, Camp Pendleton, Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video