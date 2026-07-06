Blue Star Families and Disney Host Toy Story 5 Screening

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013894" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members and their families attend the Toy Story 5 screening event hosted by Blue Star Families and Disney at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 30, 2026. The event featured crafts, activities and a chance to meet Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Mickey Mouse. The gathering drew hundreds of military family members for a meaningful afternoon of community and recognition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)