Blue Star Families and Disney Host Toy Story 5 Screening

Service members and their families attend the Toy Story 5 screening event hosted by Blue Star Families and Disney at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 30, 2026. The event featured crafts, activities and a chance to meet Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Mickey Mouse. The gathering drew hundreds of military family members for a meaningful afternoon of community and recognition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013894
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-ML702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111826292
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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