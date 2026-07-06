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    Building ready and lethal warfighters: MCMAP at Goodfellow

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Marines conduct Marines Corps Martial Arts Program training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 16:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013880
    VIRIN: 260623-F-CK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111825980
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Building ready and lethal warfighters: MCMAP at Goodfellow, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    AETC
    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)
    USMC

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