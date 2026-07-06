U.S. Marines conduct Marines Corps Martial Arts Program training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 16:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013880
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-CK819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111825980
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Building ready and lethal warfighters: MCMAP at Goodfellow, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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