The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders visited Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2026. The honorary commanders participated in an immersion and incentive flight to gain a deeper understanding of the Air Force's operational capabilities beyond the 17th TRW’s training mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013874
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-AX516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111825928
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders visit Dyess AFB, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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