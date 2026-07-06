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    Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders visit Dyess AFB

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders visited Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2026. The honorary commanders participated in an immersion and incentive flight to gain a deeper understanding of the Air Force's operational capabilities beyond the 17th TRW’s training mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013874
    VIRIN: 260529-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_111825928
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Goodfellow AFB Honorary Commanders visit Dyess AFB, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    incentive flight
    Dyess Air Force Base
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    immersion tour

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