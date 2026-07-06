49th Component Maintenance Squadron Conducts Maintenance on F-16

A social media product about Airmen assigned to the 49th Component Maintenance Squadron performing routine maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 30, 2026. The 49th CMS ensures aircraft components remain operational and supports airpower readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013871
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-CD421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111825892
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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