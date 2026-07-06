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    Bringing Nuclear Fission to Light

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    BURLINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    America’s Navy is committed to inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and problem-solvers.
    Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Zachary Fietek visited Lewis S. Mills High School to give a nuclear power presentation and help facilitate a hands-on lesson from America’s Navy. “Bringing Nuclear Fission to Light” focused on nuclear science and energy concepts. Students learned about the chain reaction that powers submarines and aircraft carriers. Using Lite-Brite boards, students modeled how splitting a single atom releases massive energy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013870
    VIRIN: 260514-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_111825841
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: BURLINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bringing Nuclear Fission to Light, by CPO Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #usnavy #ForgedByTheSea #navyrecruiter

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