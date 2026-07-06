America’s Navy is committed to inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and problem-solvers.
Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Zachary Fietek visited Lewis S. Mills High School to give a nuclear power presentation and help facilitate a hands-on lesson from America’s Navy. “Bringing Nuclear Fission to Light” focused on nuclear science and energy concepts. Students learned about the chain reaction that powers submarines and aircraft carriers. Using Lite-Brite boards, students modeled how splitting a single atom releases massive energy.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 15:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013870
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111825841
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|BURLINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bringing Nuclear Fission to Light, by CPO Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.