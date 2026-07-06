video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013870" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

America’s Navy is committed to inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and problem-solvers.

Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Zachary Fietek visited Lewis S. Mills High School to give a nuclear power presentation and help facilitate a hands-on lesson from America’s Navy. “Bringing Nuclear Fission to Light” focused on nuclear science and energy concepts. Students learned about the chain reaction that powers submarines and aircraft carriers. Using Lite-Brite boards, students modeled how splitting a single atom releases massive energy.