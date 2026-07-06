Weapons specialists from the 908th Maintenance Group enable aircrew members from the 908th Operations Group to conduct Aerial Gunnery Certification Training with the MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. Video is designed for use on Social Media. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 15:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013869
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-US158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111825832
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Gunnery Certification Training (Social Media), by SrA Kamiyah Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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