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    Aerial Gunnery Certification Training (Social Media)

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    Weapons specialists from the 908th Maintenance Group enable aircrew members from the 908th Operations Group to conduct Aerial Gunnery Certification Training with the MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. Video is designed for use on Social Media. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013869
    VIRIN: 260707-F-US158-1001
    Filename: DOD_111825832
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, Aerial Gunnery Certification Training (Social Media), by SrA Kamiyah Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Aerial Gunnery Qualifications
    MH-139A Grey Wolf
    MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter

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