Fort Lee connected the Army's future with its heritage July 2, 2026, with family-friendly fun, music, food, howitzer blasts and the largest fireworks show in Central Virginia as part of its Freedom 250 event at Williams Stadium, Fort Lee, Va.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013867
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-WA652-6960
|Filename:
|DOD_111825799
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee Freedom 250 Independence Day Celebration, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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