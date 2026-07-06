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    Fort Lee Freedom 250 Independence Day Celebration

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    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Fort Lee connected the Army's future with its heritage July 2, 2026, with family-friendly fun, music, food, howitzer blasts and the largest fireworks show in Central Virginia as part of its Freedom 250 event at Williams Stadium, Fort Lee, Va.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013867
    VIRIN: 260702-A-WA652-6960
    Filename: DOD_111825799
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lee Freedom 250 Independence Day Celebration, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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