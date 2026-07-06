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    AFRC Celebrates Independence Day | Freedom250

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    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen conduct flight operations, training and readiness exercises in this video montage commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence, July 4, 2026. For nearly 80 years, the Air Force Reserve has provided combat-ready forces to fly, fight, and win, delivering strategic depth to the Total and Joint Force while its Airmen serve communities across the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1013860
    VIRIN: 260628-F-LP736-1776
    Filename: DOD_111825727
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC Celebrates Independence Day | Freedom250, by SSgt Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFRC
    Independance Day
    Reserve Airmen
    Freedom250

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