AFRC Celebrates Independence Day | Freedom250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013860" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen conduct flight operations, training and readiness exercises in this video montage commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence, July 4, 2026. For nearly 80 years, the Air Force Reserve has provided combat-ready forces to fly, fight, and win, delivering strategic depth to the Total and Joint Force while its Airmen serve communities across the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)