U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen conduct flight operations, training and readiness exercises in this video montage commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence, July 4, 2026. For nearly 80 years, the Air Force Reserve has provided combat-ready forces to fly, fight, and win, delivering strategic depth to the Total and Joint Force while its Airmen serve communities across the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 15:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1013860
|VIRIN:
|260628-F-LP736-1776
|Filename:
|DOD_111825727
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRC Celebrates Independence Day | Freedom250, by SSgt Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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