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    B-Roll: 16th Combat Aviation Brigade participates in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific); U.S. Navy Sailors, and U.S. Marines embark on Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) enroute to Hawaii to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 in the Pacific Ocean, June 8-18, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013857
    VIRIN: 260618-A-TA715-4061
    Filename: DOD_111825679
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: 16th Combat Aviation Brigade participates in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, by SSG Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    16th CAB
    16th Combat Aviation BDE
    RIMPAC Rim of the Pacific Strengthening Partnerships Largest Maritime Exercise
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

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