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    U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host training drills for midshipmen

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, host training drills for midshipmen during Fleet Marine Force training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2026.  FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for midshipmen where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air Ground-Task Force to include live-fire ranges, Infantry Immersion Training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno) This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Trailer Intro composed by https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=2004717010 and outro composed by Tomasz Redman/MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013848
    VIRIN: 260701-M-ND041-1001
    Filename: DOD_111825465
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host training drills for midshipmen, by Cpl Ruby Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Midshipmen
    FMF
    training
    USMC

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