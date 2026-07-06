U.S. Marines with 1st CEB host training drills for midshipmen

U.S. Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, host training drills for midshipmen during Fleet Marine Force training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2026. FMF training is a month-long specialized summer program for midshipmen where they engage with key elements of the Marine Air Ground-Task Force to include live-fire ranges, Infantry Immersion Training, land navigation, and exposure to various Military Occupational Specialties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno) This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Cinematic Trailer Intro composed by https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=2004717010 and outro composed by Tomasz Redman/MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013848
|VIRIN:
|260701-M-ND041-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111825465
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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