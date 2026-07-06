Airborne Test Force Soldiers make historic jump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013846" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Airborne Test Force Soldiers stationed at Yuma Test Center made history over Spain on June 16th by being the first American paratroopers to jump from an Airbus A400M Atlas using a T-11 static-line parachute. The two countries are working on an interoperability test effort, testing T-11 and MC-6 Personnel Parachute Systems and making history together. The interoperability between the T-11 and the A400M had been demonstrated with mannequins at Yuma Test Center as part of a large parachute technology demonstration earlier this year.