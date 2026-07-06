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    Airborne Test Force Soldiers make historic jump

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    06.16.2026

    Video by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The Airborne Test Force Soldiers stationed at Yuma Test Center made history over Spain on June 16th by being the first American paratroopers to jump from an Airbus A400M Atlas using a T-11 static-line parachute. The two countries are working on an interoperability test effort, testing T-11 and MC-6 Personnel Parachute Systems and making history together. The interoperability between the T-11 and the A400M had been demonstrated with mannequins at Yuma Test Center as part of a large parachute technology demonstration earlier this year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013846
    VIRIN: 260616-O-WH463-3320
    Filename: DOD_111825459
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: ES

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