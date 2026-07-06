AFLCMC Commander Honored with Clap Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013844" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ahead of her official retirement ceremony from the United States Air Force, Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, Commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, is greeted with a clap-out at the Center's headquarters, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on June 30, 2026.



Shipton will conclude her 34-year Air Force career in July 2026.



(U.S. Air Force video shot by Tamara Hawes, edited by Joe Danielewicz)