Ahead of her official retirement ceremony from the United States Air Force, Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, Commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, is greeted with a clap-out at the Center's headquarters, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on June 30, 2026.
Shipton will conclude her 34-year Air Force career in July 2026.
(U.S. Air Force video shot by Tamara Hawes, edited by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 14:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013844
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111825393
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC Commander Honored with Clap Out, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.