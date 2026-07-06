(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    AFLCMC Commander Honored with Clap Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Ahead of her official retirement ceremony from the United States Air Force, Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, Commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, is greeted with a clap-out at the Center's headquarters, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on June 30, 2026.

    Shipton will conclude her 34-year Air Force career in July 2026.

    (U.S. Air Force video shot by Tamara Hawes, edited by Joe Danielewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 14:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013844
    VIRIN: 260630-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_111825393
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Commander Honored with Clap Out, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video