Sail 250 Allied Nations Airshow

During the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach, air crews from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates showcase the power of international cooperation. The U.S. Coast Guard worked alongside federal, state, local, and international partners to enforce a temporary security zone on the water, helping protect performers, mariners, and spectators while ensuring the air show could be enjoyed safely. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013833
|VIRIN:
|260705-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111825292
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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