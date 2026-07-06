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    Sail 250 Allied Nations Airshow

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    During the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach, air crews from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates showcase the power of international cooperation. The U.S. Coast Guard worked alongside federal, state, local, and international partners to enforce a temporary security zone on the water, helping protect performers, mariners, and spectators while ensuring the air show could be enjoyed safely. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013833
    VIRIN: 260705-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_111825292
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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    Sail250
    USCG250
    Sail250NewYork

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