Sail 250 Allied Nations Airshow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013833" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach, air crews from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates showcase the power of international cooperation. The U.S. Coast Guard worked alongside federal, state, local, and international partners to enforce a temporary security zone on the water, helping protect performers, mariners, and spectators while ensuring the air show could be enjoyed safely. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez)