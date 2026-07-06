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    Social 4x5: Ancient Ascent | National Guard aviators from Utah and Nevada take on mission of prehistoric proportions

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Video by Krista Hoffler 

    Digital Management Division

    Millions of years ago pterosaurs roamed the skies, but in June it was the UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Lakota assigned to the 2-211th Aviation Regiment, Utah Army National Guard — along with a CH-47 Chinook powered assist from the 1-189th Aviation Regiment, Nevada National Guard — who took flight in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument on a truly unique mission; helping airlift multiple rock-encased dinosaur fossils out of the ground for the Natural History Museum of Utah and North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, respectively. (U.S. Army Social Media Video)

    Modified Product for U.S. Army social media.
    Original Video Credit: Staff Sgt. Ian Tracy, Utah National Guard Public Affairs | Video ID: 1012811

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 11:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013831
    VIRIN: 260705-A-PJ007-4519
    Filename: DOD_111825238
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Social 4x5: Ancient Ascent | National Guard aviators from Utah and Nevada take on mission of prehistoric proportions, by Krista Hoffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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