USACRC Safety Short Automobiles Private Motor Vehicle

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Automobile mishaps are consistently a leading cause of accidental death for Soldiers.



You can decrease your risk of an automobile mishap and serious injury by avoiding the “Fatal Four” driving behaviors:

Speeding

- Increases the potential to lose control of the vehicle.

- Increases the required stopping distance when danger is perceived.

- Reduces the effectiveness of seat belts and airbags.

- Increases the severity of injuries in a crash.



Not Wearing a Seat Belt

- Increases the risk of being totally ejected from the vehicle, which is almost always deadly.

- Airbags are designed to work with seat belts. Without a seat belt an airbag can seriously injure or kill you.



Impaired Driving (Alcohol/Drugs)

- Impairs judgment and reasoning.

- Slows your reaction time.

- Reduces coordination and balance.



Using a Cellphone

- Takes your attention away from driving.

- Sending or reading a text takes about 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that is the equivalent of driving the length of a football field blindfolded.

- Reaching for, holding, or dialing your phone means your hands are not ready to react to sudden hazards on the road.



Adding risk management to all your activities, on and off duty, instead of risky behavior will allow you, your fellow Soldiers and family members to enjoy life created from your recipes for success rather than suffering from potentially fatal injuries created from recipes for mishaps.



What’s YOUR Recipe for Life?

For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Automobiles