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    USACRC Safety Short

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    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by JE Snowden and Angela Grice

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    Riding a motorcycle is statistically more dangerous than driving a car, but the risk depends heavily on rider behavior, safety gear, and road conditions.

    These are essential ingredients to manage your risk:
    - Training – Motorcycle safety training not only helps you become a safer rider, but it is also mandatory for all Army Soldiers before operating any motorcycle.
    -Wear Proper Gear – DOT-approved helmet; long-sleeved shirt or, preferably, a jacket designed for motorcycle riding; full-fingered gloves; pants; and sturdy over-the-ankle footwear.
    -Be Visible – Headlights on, brightly colored clothing, avoid blind spots, and ride where you can be seen.
    -Follow Traffic Laws – Obey speed limits, road signs, and markings.
    -Stay Sober and Alert – Never ride under the influence and remember that fatigue and distractions can be just as dangerous.
    -Inspect Your Motorcycle – Complete a T-CLOCS inspection before your ride.

    Adding risk management to all your activities, on and off duty, instead of risky behavior will allow you, your fellow Soldiers and family members to enjoy life created from your recipes for success rather than suffering from potentially fatal injuries created from recipes for mishaps.

    What’s YOUR Recipe for Life?
    For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Motorcycles

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 11:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1013828
    VIRIN: 260701-A-XQ873-3383
    Filename: DOD_111825181
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACRC Safety Short, by JE Snowden and Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    off-duty accidents
    motorcycle accident
    off-duty
    MOTORCYCLE AWARENESS
    motorcycle
    safety

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