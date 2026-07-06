USACRC Safety Short Pedestrian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013825" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The same factors that make drinking and driving a dangerous undertaking are equally true of drinking and walking. If you are adding alcohol to your recipe, it’s a good idea to add a designated driver or a ride-share to the mix.



If you are walking, follow these safety tips:

-Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

-Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

-If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

-Always keep alert. Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

-Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

-If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

-Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.

-Always be visible. Wear bright clothing during the day and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

-Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.



Adding risk management to all your activities, on and off duty, instead of risky behavior will allow you, your fellow Soldiers and family members to enjoy life created from your recipes for success rather than suffering from potentially fatal injuries created from recipes for mishaps.



What’s YOUR Recipe for Life?

For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Pedestrian