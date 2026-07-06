USACRC Safety Shorts Private Weapons (Guns)

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Let’s be clear – firearms are designed to be lethal and handling them in an unsafe manner is never a wise choice. Whether you use a privately owned weapon (POW) for hunting, target shooting or personal defense, your experiences will be far more enjoyable if you protect yourself, your family members, your friends and fellow Soldiers by handling your weapon in a responsible manner.



Remember, not all weapons operate in the same manner. Proficiency with your assigned military weapon does not make you an expert on all weapons. If you are handling a new weapon, read the owner’s manual carefully and take a class to get the proper training.



It should go without saying, but weapons and alcohol are never a good combination. Alcohol is an all-too-common factor in POW mishaps and many of them occur in social settings. If you see someone handling a weapon in any unsafe manner – especially while under the influence of alcohol – take action! You could save the life of a family member, a friend or even your own.



You can manage your risk with POWs if you always THINK weapons safety!



Treat every weapon as if it is loaded.

Handle every weapon with care.

Identify the target before you fire.

Never point the muzzle at anything you don’t intend to shoot.

Keep the weapon on safe and your finger off the trigger until you intend to fire.



Adding risk management to all your activities, on and off duty, instead of risky behavior will allow you, your fellow Soldiers and family members to enjoy life created from your recipes for success rather than suffering from potentially fatal injuries created from recipes for mishaps.



What’s YOUR Recipe for Life?

For more information, please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Privately-Owned-Weapons