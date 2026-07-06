USACRC Safety Short Water (Boating)

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Each year, hundreds of lives are lost, thousands are injured, and millions of dollars of property damage occurs because of preventable recreational boating mishaps on U.S. waterways. Too often pleasure outings turn tragic.



You can help prevent a tragedy by following these safety tips:

Don’t Drink and Boat - Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating mishaps. The risk is high and the consequences of Boating Under the Influence (BUI) are severe.



Wear Your Life Jacket - The U.S. Coast Guard estimates that life jackets could have saved the lives of over 80 percent of boating fatality victims. Mishaps can and do happen with terrifying speed on the water. There's rarely time to reach for a stowed life jacket or buoyancy aid.



Take a Boating Safety Course - Human error remains the leading cause of boating mishaps. Learn the rules, your responsibilities, and how to safely operate your power, sail, or human-propelled vessel.



Get a Vessel Safety Check - The Coast Guard Auxiliary provides free vessel safety checks to all boaters. Inspectors can do them in your driveway or in the water and it takes 15-30 minutes. When you pass, you’ll not only have peace of mind that your boat is in compliance with federal and state law, but you may get a discount on your insurance. If you fail, the Coast Guard will not issue a citation, but you’ll be given a list of discrepancies with recommendations on how to correct them.



Use Your Engine Cut-Off Switch (ECOS) - If you’re wearing one and you’re ejected from the boat, or fall away from the operating area, the engine will automatically shut off. This can not only prevent you from getting injured by the propeller if you’re in the water, but it also makes it easier to safely get back on the boat.



Check Weather Before and During Your Trip - Always check the weather before heading out on the water and monitor the weather while you are out. Alter your plans if necessary.



Have A Float Plan - A float plan is a plan of where you will be going and when you expect to return. This information can be helpful in case of an emergency.



Carry Required Safety Equipment – Maintain the equipment in good condition and ensure you know how to use it properly.



Adding risk management to all your activities, on and off duty, instead of risky behavior will allow you, your fellow Soldiers and family members to enjoy life created from your recipes for success rather than suffering from potentially fatal injuries created from recipes for mishaps.



What’s YOUR Recipe for Life?

For more information, please visit: https://uscgboating.org/recreational-boaters/index.php?m=rb