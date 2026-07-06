USACRC Safety Short Sports (Hiking)

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Hiking is a great way to experience the outdoors, and many consider it to be a fairly “safe” sport. However, each year Soldiers are fatally injured in hiking mishaps.



Regardless of the length or level of difficulty of your hike, there are ingredients you should always carry that can help you or others in the event of minor injuries, sudden weather changes, or unexpected emergencies.



According to the National Park Service, these are the minimum items that everyone should always have with them while recreating outdoors. Keep in mind that you may need to pack extra equipment depending on when you are hiking, where you are hiking, and for how long:



1. NAVIGATION – Map, compass, and GPS system.

2. SUN PROTECTION – Sunglasses, sunscreen, and hat.

3. EXTRA CLOTHING – Jacket, hat, gloves, rain shell, and other layers.

4. ILLUMINATION – Flashlight and headlamp.

5. FIRST-AID SUPPLIES – First aid kit.

6. FIRE – Matches or lighter and fire starters.

7. REPAIR KIT AND TOOLS – Duct tape, knife, multi-tool, and scissors.

8. NUTRITION – Extra food.

9. HYDRATION – Water and water treatment supplies.

10. EMERGENCY SHELTER – Tent, space blanket, tarp, or bivy.

Adding risk management to all your activities, on and off duty, instead of risky behavior will allow you, your fellow Soldiers and family members to enjoy life created from your recipes for success rather than suffering from potentially fatal injuries created from recipes for mishaps.

What’s YOUR Recipe for Life?