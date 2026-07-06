(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USACRC Safety Short Sports (Hiking)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by JE Snowden and Angela Grice

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    Hiking is a great way to experience the outdoors, and many consider it to be a fairly “safe” sport. However, each year Soldiers are fatally injured in hiking mishaps.

    Regardless of the length or level of difficulty of your hike, there are ingredients you should always carry that can help you or others in the event of minor injuries, sudden weather changes, or unexpected emergencies.

    According to the National Park Service, these are the minimum items that everyone should always have with them while recreating outdoors. Keep in mind that you may need to pack extra equipment depending on when you are hiking, where you are hiking, and for how long:

    1. NAVIGATION – Map, compass, and GPS system.
    2. SUN PROTECTION – Sunglasses, sunscreen, and hat.
    3. EXTRA CLOTHING – Jacket, hat, gloves, rain shell, and other layers.
    4. ILLUMINATION – Flashlight and headlamp.
    5. FIRST-AID SUPPLIES – First aid kit.
    6. FIRE – Matches or lighter and fire starters.
    7. REPAIR KIT AND TOOLS – Duct tape, knife, multi-tool, and scissors.
    8. NUTRITION – Extra food.
    9. HYDRATION – Water and water treatment supplies.
    10. EMERGENCY SHELTER – Tent, space blanket, tarp, or bivy.
    Adding risk management to all your activities, on and off duty, instead of risky behavior will allow you, your fellow Soldiers and family members to enjoy life created from your recipes for success rather than suffering from potentially fatal injuries created from recipes for mishaps.
    What’s YOUR Recipe for Life?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 11:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1013822
    VIRIN: 250301-A-XQ873-7942
    Filename: DOD_111825116
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACRC Safety Short Sports (Hiking), by JE Snowden and Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sports activity
    safety
    sports
    Sports & Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video