U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions conduct waterborne operations and hasty rappelling in the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. The training strengthens participants' ability to navigate waterways, transport personnel and equipment, negotiate steep terrain and execute movement techniques in harsh environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 11:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013821
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-WU359-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111825099
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Waterborne Operations and Hasty Rappelling, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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