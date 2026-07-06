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    JOTC-P 26-06: Waterborne Operations and Hasty Rappelling

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    COLON, PANAMA

    06.24.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions conduct waterborne operations and hasty rappelling in the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. The training strengthens participants' ability to navigate waterways, transport personnel and equipment, negotiate steep terrain and execute movement techniques in harsh environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc Oshon Trowbridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013821
    VIRIN: 260624-A-WU359-2001
    Filename: DOD_111825099
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: COLON, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Waterborne Operations and Hasty Rappelling, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Interopability
    Partnership
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P

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