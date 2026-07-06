JOTC-P 26-06: Waterborne Operations and Hasty Rappelling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013821" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and members of the Panamanian security institutions conduct waterborne operations and hasty rappelling in the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 24, 2026. The training strengthens participants' ability to navigate waterways, transport personnel and equipment, negotiate steep terrain and execute movement techniques in harsh environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc Oshon Trowbridge)