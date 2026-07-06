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    Raider Report Ep. 142 | Forth of July special edition

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Nicole Finona 

    17th Training Wing

    On this special edition of the Raider Report, America celebrates Independence Day and Freedom 250, honoring 250 years of our nation’s history and the generations who have answered the call to serve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 10:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1013820
    VIRIN: 260702-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_111825080
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    This work, Raider Report Ep. 142 | Forth of July special edition, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Goodfellow Air Base
    Freedom250

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