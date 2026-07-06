833rd Engineer Company Demolition at Fort McCoy

Soldiers with the 833rd Engineer Company train in demolition at Fort McCoy, Wis., June 3, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 10:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013819
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-UY387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111825017
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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