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    Operation Patriot Press 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Iowa National Guard soldiers assigned to the 1133rd Transportation Company, 185th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 734th Regional Support Group, participated in Operation Patriot Press, a large-scale logistical exercise hosted annually by the Joint Munitions Command, June 6-20, 2026. Cpt. Nathan Hoeger, the 1133rd Transportation Company commander, Warrant Officer 1 Brent Miller, maintenance warrant officer, and 1st Sgt. Jon McDonough, 1133rd Transportation Company first sergeant, reflect on the value of real-world experience gained in Operation Patriot Press and the importance of maintenance throughout the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013818
    VIRIN: 260707-Z-XK345-1001
    Filename: DOD_111824974
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Patriot Press 2026, by SSG Annalise Guckenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    1133rd Transportation Company
    Operation Patriot Press
    Joint Munitions Command; U.S. Army

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