Operation Patriot Press 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013818" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Iowa National Guard soldiers assigned to the 1133rd Transportation Company, 185th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 734th Regional Support Group, participated in Operation Patriot Press, a large-scale logistical exercise hosted annually by the Joint Munitions Command, June 6-20, 2026. Cpt. Nathan Hoeger, the 1133rd Transportation Company commander, Warrant Officer 1 Brent Miller, maintenance warrant officer, and 1st Sgt. Jon McDonough, 1133rd Transportation Company first sergeant, reflect on the value of real-world experience gained in Operation Patriot Press and the importance of maintenance throughout the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)