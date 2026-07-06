Operation Patriot Press 2026

Iowa National Guard soldiers assigned to the 1133rd Transportation Company, 185th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 734th Regional Support Group, participated in Operation Patriot Press, a large-scale logistical exercise hosted annually by the Joint Munitions Command, June 6-20, 2026. Cpt. Nathan Hoeger, the 1133rd Transportation Company commander, Warrant Officer 1 Brent Miller, maintenance warrant officer, and 1st Sgt. Jon McDonough, 1133rd Transportation Company first sergeant, reflect on the value of real-world experience gained in Operation Patriot Press and the importance of maintenance throughout the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 10:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013818
|VIRIN:
|260707-Z-XK345-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824974
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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