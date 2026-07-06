IMSC Team Spotlight: Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM)-Desert Defender

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This month we focus the AFIMSC Team Spotlight on the Total Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) team at the Desert Defender Readiness Training Center at Fort Bliss, Texas. As a primary engine driving USAF Security Forces AFFORGEN ((Air Force Force Generation) readiness, this seamlessly integrated 16-member team – comprised of the 203d GCTS, 570th CTS, and 301st SFS OL-Alpha -- expertly manages over $10.5 million in weapons and munitions to train 4,800 students annually. The team also supports the Security Forces Weapons School, Large Force Exercises, and all pre-deployment training, executing over 400 deployment firing and heavy weapons courses each year. Through these efforts, the CATM team ensures Airmen are proficient, equipped, and lethal for worldwide Combatant Command operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)