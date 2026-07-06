Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy

Members of the Illinois National Guard participate in a helocast at Big Sandy Lake, Fort McCoy, Wis., June 22, 2026. U.S. Army video by Kevin W. Clark.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013809
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-UY387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824887
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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