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    Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Video by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Illinois National Guard participate in a helocast at Big Sandy Lake, Fort McCoy, Wis., June 22, 2026. U.S. Army video by Kevin W. Clark.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013809
    VIRIN: 260622-A-UY387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111824887
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard Helocast at Fort McCoy, by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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