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    USAG Italy Hosts Semi Quincentennial Independence Day Celebration

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll Packet for the 2026 Independence Day Celebration on Caserma Ederle, Italy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013806
    VIRIN: 260702-A-FG870-1671
    Filename: DOD_111824808
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Hosts Semi Quincentennial Independence Day Celebration, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Independence Day
    Caserma Ederle
    MWR

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