B-Roll Packet for the 2026 Independence Day Celebration on Caserma Ederle, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013806
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-FG870-1671
|Filename:
|DOD_111824808
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Italy Hosts Semi Quincentennial Independence Day Celebration, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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