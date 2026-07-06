video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013804" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

United States Army Garrison-Italy (USAG-Italy) hosted the semi-annual Mayors' Summit by Col. Vaughn D. Strong, Jr. on July 2, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The Mayors' Summit is designed to build grassroots community outreach by pairing battalion commanders to work as ambassadors with an assigned local mayor in the Veneto region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)