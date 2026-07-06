United States Army Garrison-Italy (USAG-Italy) hosted the semi-annual Mayors' Summit by Col. Vaughn D. Strong, Jr. on July 2, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The Mayors' Summit is designed to build grassroots community outreach by pairing battalion commanders to work as ambassadors with an assigned local mayor in the Veneto region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013804
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-FG870-2032
|Filename:
|DOD_111824805
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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