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    Semi Annual Mayors' Summit

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    United States Army Garrison-Italy (USAG-Italy) hosted the semi-annual Mayors' Summit by Col. Vaughn D. Strong, Jr. on July 2, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The Mayors' Summit is designed to build grassroots community outreach by pairing battalion commanders to work as ambassadors with an assigned local mayor in the Veneto region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013804
    VIRIN: 260702-A-FG870-2032
    Filename: DOD_111824805
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Semi Annual Mayors' Summit, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mayors' Summit
    United States Army Garrison-Italy

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