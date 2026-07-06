On this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. Army and British Army Soldiers participate in exercise Guard Streetfighter, a British Army-led medical exercise, designed to strengthen the participants' ability to provide life-saving care in an urban environment.
U.S. Soldiers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment participated in exercise Spectrum Blitz at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 09:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1013802
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-TQ967-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824737
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report - July 3, 2026, by SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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