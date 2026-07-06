AFN Europe Report - July 3, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013802" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. Army and British Army Soldiers participate in exercise Guard Streetfighter, a British Army-led medical exercise, designed to strengthen the participants' ability to provide life-saving care in an urban environment.

U.S. Soldiers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment participated in exercise Spectrum Blitz at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)