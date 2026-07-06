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    AFN Europe Report - July 3, 2026

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    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    07.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Shane Gooden 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Army and British Army Soldiers participate in exercise Guard Streetfighter, a British Army-led medical exercise, designed to strengthen the participants' ability to provide life-saving care in an urban environment.
    U.S. Soldiers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment participated in exercise Spectrum Blitz at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 09:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1013802
    VIRIN: 260703-A-TQ967-1001
    Filename: DOD_111824737
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE

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    This work, AFN Europe Report - July 3, 2026, by SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFNE

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