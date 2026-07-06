B Roll footage from the 17th Training Wing MSgt release party on Jun 16, 2026
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 08:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013800
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-EP494-4554
|Filename:
|DOD_111824707
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Training Wing MSgt Release Party B Roll June 16, 2026, by Russ Howard and SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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