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    17th Training Wing MSgt Release Party B Roll June 16, 2026

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Russ Howard and Senior Airman Brian Lummus

    17th Training Wing

    B Roll footage from the 17th Training Wing MSgt release party on Jun 16, 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 08:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013800
    VIRIN: 260616-F-EP494-4554
    Filename: DOD_111824707
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 17th Training Wing MSgt Release Party B Roll June 16, 2026, by Russ Howard and SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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