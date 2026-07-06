NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 6, 2026) Video spot highlights safe driving. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and Department Of War personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 08:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1013798
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-XK047-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824663
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safe Driving, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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