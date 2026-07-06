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    Safe Driving

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    ITALY

    06.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (June 6, 2026) Video spot highlights safe driving. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces radio and television service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and Department Of War personnel assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 08:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1013798
    VIRIN: 260609-N-XK047-2001
    Filename: DOD_111824663
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safe Driving, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NASSIG, AFN, safe driving, critical days of summer

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