1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013786" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Band perform rock music for spectators during the South-Estonia Rally in Võru, Estonia, July 4, 2026. The performance brought together community members and visitors, highlighting the enduring partnership between the United States and Estonia through the universal language of music. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)



Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from MotionArray.