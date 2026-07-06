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    1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia

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    VORU, ESTONIA

    07.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Band perform rock music for spectators during the South-Estonia Rally in Võru, Estonia, July 4, 2026. The performance brought together community members and visitors, highlighting the enduring partnership between the United States and Estonia through the universal language of music. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from MotionArray.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 06:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013786
    VIRIN: 260707-A-OB517-1002
    Filename: DOD_111824603
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: VORU, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia, by SGT Katherine Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1ID Band
    VCORPS
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    America 250
    196Sharpshooters

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