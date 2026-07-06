U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division Band perform rock music for spectators during the South-Estonia Rally in Võru, Estonia, July 4, 2026. The performance brought together community members and visitors, highlighting the enduring partnership between the United States and Estonia through the universal language of music. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from MotionArray.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 06:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013786
|VIRIN:
|260707-A-OB517-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111824603
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|VORU, EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Infantry Division Band plays Independence Day concert in Võru, Estonia, by SGT Katherine Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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