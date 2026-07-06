U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria conducted a rigorous Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) Tier 4 training event June 17-18 at the Vilseck Medical Simulation Training Center, focusing on advanced battlefield trauma management and operational medicine. Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle discusses the importance of this training and its impact upon the region.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 05:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013785
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-FL725-8915
|Filename:
|DOD_111824561
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDDAC-Bavaria Tactical Casualty Combat Care, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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