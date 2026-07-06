(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    MEDDAC-Bavaria Tactical Casualty Combat Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria conducted a rigorous Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) Tier 4 training event June 17-18 at the Vilseck Medical Simulation Training Center, focusing on advanced battlefield trauma management and operational medicine. Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle discusses the importance of this training and its impact upon the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 05:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013785
    VIRIN: 260618-A-FL725-8915
    Filename: DOD_111824561
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDDAC-Bavaria Tactical Casualty Combat Care, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tactical Casualty Combat Care
    MEDDAC-Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video