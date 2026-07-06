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    AFN Kunsan Sights and Sounds - Modern History

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Gardner 

    AFN Kunsan

    Gunsan’s Modern History District in Gunsan City, Jeonbuk Province offers service members in the Republic of Korea an opportunity to learn more about the local community and it’s past. The area has preserved early 20th- century architecture and exhibits highlighting the city’s transformation into an international port. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Ashley L. Gardner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 02:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1013772
    VIRIN: 260701-F-VU971-6757
    Filename: DOD_111824425
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

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    This work, AFN Kunsan Sights and Sounds - Modern History, by SSgt Ashley Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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