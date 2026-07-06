AFN Kunsan Sights and Sounds - Modern History

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013772" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gunsan’s Modern History District in Gunsan City, Jeonbuk Province offers service members in the Republic of Korea an opportunity to learn more about the local community and it’s past. The area has preserved early 20th- century architecture and exhibits highlighting the city’s transformation into an international port. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Ashley L. Gardner)