Gunsan’s Modern History District in Gunsan City, Jeonbuk Province offers service members in the Republic of Korea an opportunity to learn more about the local community and it’s past. The area has preserved early 20th- century architecture and exhibits highlighting the city’s transformation into an international port. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Ashley L. Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 02:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1013772
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-VU971-6757
|Filename:
|DOD_111824425
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Sights and Sounds - Modern History, by SSgt Ashley Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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