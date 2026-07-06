247th Military Police Detachment LEWTAQ Range: B Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013770" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Zane Bahrs, Detachment Commander for the 247th Military Police Detachment on Torii Station, speaks about the Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification training conducted on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 1, 2026. Soldiers qualified on the M17 pistol and M4 carbine which increased their proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)