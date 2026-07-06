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    247th Military Police Detachment LEWTAQ Range: B Roll

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    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Capt. Zane Bahrs, Detachment Commander for the 247th Military Police Detachment on Torii Station, speaks about the Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification training conducted on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 1, 2026. Soldiers qualified on the M17 pistol and M4 carbine which increased their proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 02:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013770
    VIRIN: 260707-M-GT239-1002
    Filename: DOD_111824397
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, 247th Military Police Detachment LEWTAQ Range: B Roll, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Strong
    247th Military Police Detachment
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    War Media Activity

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