247th Military Police Detachment LEWTAQ Range

U.S. Army Capt. Zane Bahrs, Detachment Commander for the 247th Military Police Detachment on Torii Station, speaks about the Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification training conducted on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 1, 2026. Soldiers qualified on the M17 pistol and M4 carbine which increased their proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 01:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013769
|VIRIN:
|260707-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824364
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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