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    10th Support Group Change of Command: B-Roll

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    The U.S Army conducts a Change of Command ceremony for Col. Torrance G. Cleveland the outgoing commanding general of the 10th Support Group, and Col. Dennis L. Han, the incoming commanding general of the 10th Support Group, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 2, 2026. The event was a formal and traditional transfer of authority between commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 00:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013767
    VIRIN: 260702-N-SL047-1002
    Filename: DOD_111824305
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, 10th Support Group Change of Command: B-Roll, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kadena A.B.
    AFN Okinawa
    AFN

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