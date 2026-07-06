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    10th Support Group Change of Command 2026

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    The U.S Army conducts a change of command ceremony for Col. Torrance G. Cleveland, the outgoing commanding general of the 10th Support Group, and Col. Dennis L. Han, the incoming commanding general of the 10th Support Group, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 2, 2026. The event was a formal and traditional transfer of authority between commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 00:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013765
    VIRIN: 260702-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111824288
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, 10th Support Group Change of Command 2026, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Kadena A.B.
    AFN Okinawa
    American Forces Network Pacific
    AFN
    Change of Command
    War Media Activity

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