10th Support Group Change of Command 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013765" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S Army conducts a change of command ceremony for Col. Torrance G. Cleveland, the outgoing commanding general of the 10th Support Group, and Col. Dennis L. Han, the incoming commanding general of the 10th Support Group, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 2, 2026. The event was a formal and traditional transfer of authority between commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)