10th Support Group Change of Command 2026

The U.S Army conducts a change of command ceremony for Col. Torrance G. Cleveland, the outgoing commanding general of the 10th Support Group, and Col. Dennis L. Han, the incoming commanding general of the 10th Support Group, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 2, 2026. The event was a formal and traditional transfer of authority between commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 00:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013765
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824288
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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