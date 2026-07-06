SINAPROC director interview

Omar Smith, the director of Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil, participates in an interview about the efforts they are putting forward to help Venezuela during the earthquake crisis in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2026. Personnel worked alongside international partners to coordinate the logistics and distribution of essential goods, reinforcing regional stability and humanitarian support. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 23:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1013762
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-WU359-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111824276
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|VERACRUZ, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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