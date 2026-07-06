SINAPROC director interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013762" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Omar Smith, the director of Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil, participates in an interview about the efforts they are putting forward to help Venezuela during the earthquake crisis in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2026. Personnel worked alongside international partners to coordinate the logistics and distribution of essential goods, reinforcing regional stability and humanitarian support. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)