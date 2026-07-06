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    SINAPROC director interview

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    VERACRUZ, PANAMA

    06.26.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Omar Smith, the director of Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil, participates in an interview about the efforts they are putting forward to help Venezuela during the earthquake crisis in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2026. Personnel worked alongside international partners to coordinate the logistics and distribution of essential goods, reinforcing regional stability and humanitarian support. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 23:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1013762
    VIRIN: 260627-A-WU359-2001
    Filename: DOD_111824276
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: VERACRUZ, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SINAPROC director interview, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Venezuela
    Humanitarian
    Panama
    VENearthquake

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